Swiss National Bank Sells 9,400 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Freshpet worth $6,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRPT. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $28,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 31.2% in the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 873.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth $143,000.

FRPT stock opened at $89.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 5.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.13 and a 52 week high of $90.67. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of -82.98 and a beta of 1.18.

FRPT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.60.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

