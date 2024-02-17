Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM) Sets New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $54.22 and last traded at $54.06, with a volume of 84571 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.52.

The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.34. Sylvamo had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $964.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Sylvamo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLVM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sylvamo from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sylvamo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLVM. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 30,741 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Sylvamo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,810,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,562,000 after purchasing an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 208,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,142,000 after purchasing an additional 14,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sylvamo by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Sylvamo Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Sylvamo

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

