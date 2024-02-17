Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 494,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.22% of Targa Resources worth $42,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 75.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 338 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 231.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 470 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 534 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:TRGP opened at $96.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 2.18. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.85 and a 1-year high of $96.97.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.