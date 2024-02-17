Team (NYSE:TISI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Team (NYSE:TISI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Team Stock Performance

Shares of TISI stock opened at $6.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $7.63. Team has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $11.25.

Institutional Trading of Team

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Team by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,535 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Team by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 118,049 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Team by 145.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 184,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 109,409 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Team during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Team by 401.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 72,442 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Team Company Profile

Team, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset performance assurance and optimization solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT) and Mechanical Services (MS) segments. The IHT segment offers non-destructive evaluation and testing, radiographic testing, ultrasonic testing, magnetic particle inspection, liquid penetrant inspection, positive material identification, electromagnetic testing, alternating current field measurement, and eddy current testing services.

Featured Articles

