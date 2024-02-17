Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Cut to “Hold” at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $45.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $48.00.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th.

Tecnoglass stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.65 and its 200-day moving average is $38.56. Tecnoglass has a fifty-two week low of $28.21 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.49%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TGLS. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,105,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,403,000 after purchasing an additional 965,316 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,300,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,431,000 after purchasing an additional 342,451 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 72.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after purchasing an additional 490,200 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 515,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tecnoglass by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 830,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,567,000 after purchasing an additional 221,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, markets, and installs architectural systems for the commercial and residential construction industries in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

