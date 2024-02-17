Telsey Advisory Group Increases Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $335.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Oppenheimer lowered Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $355.24.

NYSE HD opened at $362.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $352.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.08. The stock has a market cap of $360.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $274.26 and a 52 week high of $368.72.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.07, for a total transaction of $38,997.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,334.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burford Brothers Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $1,690,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $417,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,312 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $88,708,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

