TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Feb 17th, 2024

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

Institutional Trading of TELUS

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Price Performance

TU opened at $17.75 on Friday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TUGet Free Report) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

TELUS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.2793 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.