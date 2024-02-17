TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,870,000 shares, a growth of 6.9% from the January 15th total of 14,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.9 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in TELUS by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TU opened at $17.75 on Friday. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a $0.2793 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.14%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

