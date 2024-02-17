Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA) Major Shareholder Acquires $9,999,999.00 in Stock

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNYA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Group Gp Lp Column III purchased 2,222,222 shares of Tenaya Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $9,999,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,599,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,196,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tenaya Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TNYA opened at $6.32 on Friday. Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $8.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10.

Get Tenaya Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Tenaya Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Institutional Trading of Tenaya Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Tenaya Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 100.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 219,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 109,966 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 5.0% in the second quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 6,381,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,459,000 after acquiring an additional 302,517 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Tenaya Therapeutics by 62.2% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tenaya Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and delivers therapies for heart disease in the United States. It develops its products through cellular regeneration, gene therapy, and precision medicine platforms. The company is developing TN-201, a gene therapy for myosin binding protein C3-associated hypertrophic cardiomyopathy; TN-301, a small molecule for heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and TN-401, a gene therapy for plakophilin 2-associated arrhythmogenic right ventricular cardiomyopathy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaya Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.