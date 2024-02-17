Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.79

Teucrium Corn Fund (NYSEARCA:CORN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.79 and traded as low as $19.37. Teucrium Corn Fund shares last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 56,934 shares trading hands.

Teucrium Corn Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Corn Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 160.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 278,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,997,000 after acquiring an additional 171,343 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 35.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 456,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,493,000 after purchasing an additional 118,419 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $1,383,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Teucrium Corn Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Teucrium Corn Fund by 146.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 34,408 shares in the last quarter.

Teucrium Corn Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Corn Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool that is a series of Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust), a Delaware statutory trust. It will issue common units representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in such Fund, called Shares. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of the shares net asset value reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for corn (Corn Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), including the second to expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%, the third-to-expire CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 30%, and the CBOT Corn Futures Contract, weighted 35%.

