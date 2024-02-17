Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Short Interest Update

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,320,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 16,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. UBS Group upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of TEVA opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a one year low of $7.09 and a one year high of $13.35.

In related news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,062.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quilter Plc bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,103,125,000. Tobam bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,729.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

