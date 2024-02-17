Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.08% of Grand Canyon Education worth $2,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 98.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 4,480.0% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LOPE shares. StockNews.com cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $130.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.61. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.65 and a 52 week high of $144.94.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

