Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Holdings in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.06% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $555,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,801,000. 60.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LANC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lancaster Colony currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

Lancaster Colony Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LANC opened at $192.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $175.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.60. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $158.88 and a 1-year high of $220.65.

Lancaster Colony Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

