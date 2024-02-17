Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of PotlatchDeltic worth $3,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PCH. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 490.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 903 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 17,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total transaction of $793,881.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,111 shares in the company, valued at $10,881,339.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Michele Tyler sold 3,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $179,115.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,340.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,124 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,626. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH opened at $44.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.56. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.31 and a fifty-two week high of $54.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.52 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 233.77%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PCH shares. Raymond James lowered PotlatchDeltic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

