Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,526 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 143,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,526 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $2,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WEN. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 112.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Wendy’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 203.2% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 217.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Wendy’s Price Performance

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $18.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.65. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $18.19 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.66.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $540.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.47 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 56.24% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wendy’s

In other news, Director Joseph A. Levato sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $383,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WEN shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Wendy’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.59.

View Our Latest Report on Wendy’s

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.