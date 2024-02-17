Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,546 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,167 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 81.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 68.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $377,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 568,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,483,483.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $9.13 and a 1-year high of $15.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.15. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

