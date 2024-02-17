Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 3,842 Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Adient worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Adient by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Adient by 1.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 220,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $952,060.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,874,931.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Carlin sold 3,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $119,309.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,060.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adient stock opened at $34.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.53. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $46.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Adient from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adient from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Adient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

