Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 4,226 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Free Report) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,226 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $3,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Avis Budget Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Avis Budget Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avis Budget Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 5,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avis Budget Group

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total transaction of $3,607,268.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Izilda P. Martins sold 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.86, for a total value of $773,647.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,459.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Ferraro sold 18,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.41, for a total value of $3,607,268.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,483,111.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Stock Performance

Shares of Avis Budget Group stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.13 and a 52-week high of $246.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $169.12 and a 200-day moving average of $185.85.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $2.95. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 824.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 21.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Avis Budget Group from $195.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Avis Budget Group in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $234.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.40.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

