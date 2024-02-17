Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 7,062 Shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,062 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned about 0.08% of California Resources worth $3,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in California Resources by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,706,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $530,180,000 after buying an additional 5,815,039 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in California Resources by 102.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,943,220 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $164,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,970 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in California Resources by 31.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,391,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,597,000 after purchasing an additional 811,120 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in California Resources by 54.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,161,000 after purchasing an additional 791,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on California Resources from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on California Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

California Resources Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CRC stock opened at $53.92 on Friday. California Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $34.02 and a 12-month high of $58.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.01.

California Resources Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

