Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $126.24.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Up 10.3 %

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. Texas Roadhouse has a 52 week low of $91.06 and a 52 week high of $152.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $774,735. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 82.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,359,514 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,581 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,064,802 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,844,000 after acquiring an additional 646,982 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $78,544,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $680,519,000 after acquiring an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth $64,571,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

