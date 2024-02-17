Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.24.

TXRH opened at $147.70 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $91.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.60, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $123.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.30.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.58%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,108,792.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.54, for a total transaction of $562,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,824 shares in the company, valued at $10,108,792.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher C. Colson sold 2,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total value of $239,691.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,011 shares of company stock worth $1,969,991. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter worth $8,748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 754,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 1,293.6% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 66,194 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,432,000 after purchasing an additional 61,444 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Texas Roadhouse by 43.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 268,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,781,000 after purchasing an additional 81,679 shares during the period. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the third quarter valued at about $635,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

