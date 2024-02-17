Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Short Interest Up 8.8% in January

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the January 15th total of 5,800,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

TXT stock opened at $85.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.29. Textron has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. Textron had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Textron from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com raised Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Textron from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,227 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Textron by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

