TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) Director Sells $135,450.00 in Stock

TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) Director Daniel F. Weir sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $135,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,305 shares in the company, valued at $184,534.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TFS Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

TFS Financial stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. TFS Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TFS Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in TFS Financial by 5,545.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in TFS Financial by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 41.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 42.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

TFS Financial Company Profile

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Stories

