The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 6,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 60.5% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 129,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,918,000 after buying an additional 48,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 7.9% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total value of $11,412,111.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973 shares in the company, valued at $149,160.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 6,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total transaction of $1,009,065.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,501.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 74,443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.30, for a total transaction of $11,412,111.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,160.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,997 shares of company stock worth $39,904,358 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on PG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. DZ Bank raised Procter & Gamble from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $157.53 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $136.10 and a 12-month high of $159.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $370.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.39, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.60% and a return on equity of 34.04%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.9407 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

