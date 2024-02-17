The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 81,318 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of Trade Desk worth $43,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Trade Desk by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 17.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a PE ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.13.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

