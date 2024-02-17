Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Director Sells $89,703.08 in Stock

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total transaction of $89,703.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $547.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $211.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.46, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.60 and a 12 month high of $593.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $538.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 5,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $831,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

