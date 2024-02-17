Todd P. Helms Sells 37,000 Shares of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Stock

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) SVP Todd P. Helms sold 37,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $560,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,892.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

NYSE:MWA opened at $16.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.59. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.11 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.64 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MWA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MWA

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.