Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $83.20 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Friday. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200-day moving average of $74.36. Trade Desk has a 1-year low of $50.33 and a 1-year high of $94.00.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

