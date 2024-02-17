Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TTD. Loop Capital started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $83.20 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Shares of TTD opened at $88.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $50.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.00. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.5% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Trade Desk by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 808,509 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,185,000 after purchasing an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Trade Desk by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,424,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $495,253,000 after purchasing an additional 178,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Trade Desk by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

