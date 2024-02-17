Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given New $107.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $88.00 to $107.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their target price on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Friday. New Street Research upgraded Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Trade Desk from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $89.13.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.36. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $94.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Trade Desk during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new position in Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

