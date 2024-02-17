Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TTD. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, February 12th. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTD

Trade Desk Trading Up 17.5 %

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 247.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.36. Trade Desk has a 12-month low of $50.33 and a 12-month high of $94.00.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total transaction of $232,092.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,042,278.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTD. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.