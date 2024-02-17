Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at KeyCorp

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its price target increased by KeyCorp from $84.00 to $100.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TTD. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research raised shares of Trade Desk from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Trade Desk from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Trade Desk Trading Up 17.5 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $88.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average of $74.36. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $50.33 and a 12 month high of $94.00.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $188,217.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Trade Desk by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 42,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Trade Desk by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 220,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,718,000 after purchasing an additional 29,440 shares in the last quarter. 68.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

