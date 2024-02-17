Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Benchmark

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Benchmark from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTD. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $88.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.13.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.03, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $50.33 and a 52 week high of $94.00.

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $188,217.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,941.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trade Desk by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

