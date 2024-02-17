Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,250,000 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the January 15th total of 2,500,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 598,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travel + Leisure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNL. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Travel + Leisure by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 39.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after buying an additional 16,478 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 13.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,806,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,206,000 after buying an additional 1,197,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 1.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 47,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Travel + Leisure alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Travel + Leisure from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Travel + Leisure from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Travel + Leisure from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Travel + Leisure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $37.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.63.

Travel + Leisure Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $41.30 on Friday. Travel + Leisure has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $43.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Travel + Leisure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travel + Leisure Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership; and Travel and Membership. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers, as well as provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and property management services at resorts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Travel + Leisure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travel + Leisure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.