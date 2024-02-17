Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

TVTX has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $18.08.

Shares of TVTX opened at $8.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.54. Travere Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $70,542.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,109.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $41,494.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,071.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,045 shares of company stock worth $439,024. 3.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 19.9% in the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,370,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,732 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 31.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,732,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,759 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,515,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,581,000 after acquiring an additional 847,685 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.5% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,644,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,969,000 after acquiring an additional 88,575 shares during the period.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and delivering therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its approved products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication is designed to target two critical pathways (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II) in the disease progression of IgA; and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the prevention of cystine (kidney) stone formation in patients with severe homozygous cystinuria.

