Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Wedbush

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $20.00 target price on the travel company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential downside of 25.23% from the company’s previous close.

TRIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Tripadvisor from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BTIG Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Tripadvisor in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.59.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TRIP

Tripadvisor Stock Down 3.3 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tripadvisor

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $26.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 445.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 1,227.3% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,699 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at $34,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the third quarter worth about $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Tripadvisor by 2,053.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,053 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Free Report)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Tripadvisor Core, Viator, and TheFork. The Tripadvisor Core segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.