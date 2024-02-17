Truist Financial Lowers Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $84.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.86.

Get Incyte alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Incyte

Incyte Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $57.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte has a twelve month low of $50.27 and a twelve month high of $79.58.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Incyte will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Incyte

In other Incyte news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Incyte

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INCY. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 4,220.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.