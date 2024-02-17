Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) by 559.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,413 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Twist Bioscience worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 101.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 155.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 96.3% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 73.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 257.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TWST stock opened at $40.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $43.21.

Twist Bioscience ( NASDAQ:TWST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.03. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 32.16% and a negative net margin of 78.44%. The firm had revenue of $71.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.74) earnings per share. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

TWST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Twist Bioscience from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

In related news, Director Robert Chess sold 4,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $143,767.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,631.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

