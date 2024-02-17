Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) PT Raised to $526.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $500.00 to $526.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.28% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $456.29.

Shares of TYL stock opened at $440.98 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $422.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $401.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total transaction of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,596,992. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.06, for a total value of $2,658,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 51,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,020,775.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $459,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,458,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 242.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 258,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,716,000 after acquiring an additional 183,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,208,000 after acquiring an additional 177,242 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

