UBS Group AG Acquires 602 Shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 302,639 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.56% of Workiva worth $30,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Workiva by 11.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 397,350 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,267,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Workiva in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,798,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva during the third quarter valued at $4,282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,187,000 after purchasing an additional 51,995 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Workiva in the third quarter worth $2,398,000. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Workiva from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.38.

Workiva Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $93.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of -36.79 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workiva news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,197 shares in the company, valued at $7,634,754.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 11,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.62, for a total transaction of $1,070,919.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,453 shares in the company, valued at $5,846,849.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 2,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $279,031.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,634,754.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.