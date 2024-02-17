UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,262 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.28% of Pentair worth $29,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Pentair by 935.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Pentair by 97.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 62.7% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 2,260 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.40, for a total value of $145,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,796,309.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pentair Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $74.92 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $75.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.48. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.