UBS Group AG Decreases Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,558 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,511 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $30,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $111.86 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.01 and a fifty-two week high of $127.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.89. The company has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on CINF shares. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cincinnati Financial in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $102.98 per share, for a total transaction of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,795.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

