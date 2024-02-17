UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 413,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68,297 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $30,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 19,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 801.2% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 77,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after purchasing an additional 69,176 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CBRE Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBRE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of CBRE Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.32. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $96.00.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

