UBS Group AG Has $29.10 Million Stock Position in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,088,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.99% of Green Dot worth $29,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,934,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,419,000 after purchasing an additional 954,860 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Green Dot by 360.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 777,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,837,000 after buying an additional 609,084 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth about $7,820,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 56.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,241,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after acquiring an additional 448,144 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Green Dot by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,780,000 after purchasing an additional 430,580 shares in the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GDOT. Craig Hallum downgraded Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays cut Green Dot from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Green Dot from $17.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Green Dot from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.75.

Green Dot Price Performance

Green Dot stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $445.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.04. Green Dot Co. has a 52 week low of $7.30 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

