UBS Group AG Has $29.68 Million Stock Position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 621,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,226 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence First Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 56,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $355,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in iShares Europe ETF by 113.1% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Stock Performance

iShares Europe ETF stock opened at $52.92 on Friday. iShares Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.02.

iShares Europe ETF Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.