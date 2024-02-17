UBS Group AG Sells 219,271 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 219,271 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.19% of Ventas worth $32,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 61,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Ventas by 86.2% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 23.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.62.

Ventas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $43.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.02. Ventas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.33 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,636.21%.

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.