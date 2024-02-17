UBS Group AG Sells 51,940 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 271,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,940 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $29,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,683,831,000 after purchasing an additional 554,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,673,162,000 after purchasing an additional 106,492 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 12,441,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,508,342,000 after purchasing an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,095,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,619,000 after buying an additional 95,552 shares in the last quarter. 67.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNI. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. CIBC cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

NYSE:CNI opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $130.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.39. The company has a market cap of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

