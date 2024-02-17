UBS Group AG Sells 635,326 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,463 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 635,326 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $28,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 125,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 82,160 shares in the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 3rd quarter worth $2,320,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 454,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2,841.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,403,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 401.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 320,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,043,000 after acquiring an additional 256,674 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $30.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

