UBS Group AG Sells 8,067 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 443,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 3.67% of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $29,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the second quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $78.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $954.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $59.20 and a 1 year high of $79.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.30.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

