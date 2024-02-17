UBS Group AG Trims Position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,516 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,732 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 4.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 75.7% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,504,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,306,000 after buying an additional 1,079,305 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,073,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,811,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 624,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,034,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3,835.3% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 611,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 596,420 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.71 and a 200 day moving average of $22.58. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.98 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

