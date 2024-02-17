Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 80.91% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UDMY. Truist Financial upped their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

UDMY stock opened at $11.06 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200-day moving average of $12.09. Udemy has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $16.01.

In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 357,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,362,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $221,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,710,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,208,908.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,188 shares of company stock worth $1,386,538 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Udemy during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Udemy by 58.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Udemy during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Udemy by 261.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

